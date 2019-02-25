Fiala was flipped to Minnesota from Nashville in a swap for Mikael Granlund, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Fiala has just one goal in his previous 11 outings, so a change of scenery could do the winger some good. With the Wild, the 22-year-old will likely get an opportunity to earn his way into a top-six role, though a lingering slump could also cause him to drop down the depth chart, much as he did with the Preds.