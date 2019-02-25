Wild's Kevin Fiala: Headed north
Fiala was flipped to Minnesota from Nashville in a swap for Mikael Granlund, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Fiala has just one goal in his previous 11 outings, so a change of scenery could do the winger some good. With the Wild, the 22-year-old will likely get an opportunity to earn his way into a top-six role, though a lingering slump could also cause him to drop down the depth chart, much as he did with the Preds.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...