Fiala will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fiala has had a rough start to the season, picking up just one assist in seven games while sitting as a healthy scratch on multiple occasions during the first month of the campaign. The 23-year-old displayed top-six potential when he racked up 23 goals and 48 points in 80 games with Nashville in 2017-18, but he has yet to hit his stride in Minnesota. He'll hope to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis.