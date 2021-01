Fiala (undisclosed) didn't practice with his teammates in camp Monday but did some individual work afterwards, Jessi Pierce of Minnesota Hockey Journal reports.

Per Pierce, coach Dean Evason labeled Fiala's absence from the main session as precautionary. With 10 days to go before the Wild's season opener, Fiala has plenty of time to recover from whatever's bothering him, and his ability to participate in some capacity at the end suggests he could be close to a return.