Fiala registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Fiala had the secondary helper on a Kirill Kaprizov tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Fiala continues to surge -- he has two goals and two helpers in his last three outings. The Swiss winger is up to 30 points for the fourth straight season, taking 42 games to reach the mark this year. He's added 134 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-5 rating.