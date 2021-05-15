Fiala (rest) will return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Fiala sat out Minnesota's regular-season finale but was never in any danger of missing the postseason opener. The 24-year-old winger contributed an even 20 goals and 20 assists over 50 regular-season contests and will now get an opportunity to add to his career postseason totals, which stand at eight goals and two assists in 24 games between the Predators and Wild.