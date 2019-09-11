Fiala agreed to terms on a two-year, $6 million contract with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Fiala -- who was acquired by the Wild from the Predators at the trade deadline -- narrowly avoids missing any training camp time by inking a new two-year deal. The winger registered seven points in 19 games with Minnesota, in which he saw his ice time jump to 17:38 per game (compared to just 15:03 with Nashville). The winger figures to get the first look at top-six minutes, but will need to stave off challenges from Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway to maintain his spot in the lineup. The 23-year-old missed the 40-point threshold by just one tally last season, but should push for that mark in 2019-20.