Fiala had just one shot on goal, was a minus-1 and registered one hit in 16:18 of ice time in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Predators.

Fiala was outshone on at least one night by the player he was traded for, as Mikeal Granlund scored a goal and had another nullified on a high-sticking call. Still, Fiala was one of the few standout players in a game (along with his second line) where the Wild struggled to find offense. He could shuffle between the top two lines as Minnesota experiments to find combinations that work well early in the season.