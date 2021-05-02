Fiala scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis. He also provided six shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating.

Another huge performance by Fiala, who has now reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, piling up five goals and six assists during that stretch. His one-timer midway through overtime completed Minnesota's rally from 3-1 down, and he also set up Jonas Brodin's tying goal with one minute left in regulation. Fiala has 37 points in 46 games and needs one more goal for his third 20-goal campaign in the last four years.