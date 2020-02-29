Wild's Kevin Fiala: Keeps rolling against Jackets
Fiala scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
That's now three straight multi-point efforts for the 23-year-old. Fiala has been on fire all month, and he has 10 goals and 19 points in his last 13 games -- a hot streak that leaves him only one point shy of tying the career-high 48 he recorded in Nashville in 2017-18.
