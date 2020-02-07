Wild's Kevin Fiala: Logs another two-point night
Fiala scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vancouver. He also led the team with five shots on goal.
Fiala had his second straight two-point game, assisting on Brad Hunt's first-period goal that opened the scoring and adding one of his own with the man advantage later in the frame. The latter proved to be the decisive goal, Fiala's first game-winner of the season. The 23-year-old has 12 goals and 32 points in 48 games in his first year with the Wild.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.