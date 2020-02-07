Fiala scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vancouver. He also led the team with five shots on goal.

Fiala had his second straight two-point game, assisting on Brad Hunt's first-period goal that opened the scoring and adding one of his own with the man advantage later in the frame. The latter proved to be the decisive goal, Fiala's first game-winner of the season. The 23-year-old has 12 goals and 32 points in 48 games in his first year with the Wild.