Fiala scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Fiala converted on a pass from Jordan Greenway with 2:04 left in regulation, and the Wild held on to force overtime. Marcus Foligno had the game-winner in the extra session. Fiala is up to 10 goals, 27 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 37 outings. Minus Nick Bjugstad (upper body), the Wild's forward group is fully healthy, so Fiala should be able to maintain a middle-six role.