Fiala scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Fiala gave the Wild a lead in the first period, and then secured the win with 59 seconds left in overtime. His six-game point streak ended Saturday in Los Angeles, but Fiala has posted multiple points in six of his last eight outings. The surging winger is up to 23 goals, 54 points (18 on the power play) and 175 shots through 64 contests.