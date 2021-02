Fiala posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Fiala collected the secondary helper on linemate Joel Eriksson Ek's first-period tally, which gave the Wild a 3-0 lead at the time. The 24-year-old Fiala has six goals and two assists through 14 contests this season. He's added 49 shots on net, 27 PIM and a minus-2 rating in a top-six role.