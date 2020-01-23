Fiala posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Fiala earned the secondary helper on Jason Zucker's go-ahead goal at 2:19 of the second period. It's the third assist in the last five games for Fiala, who is up to 28 points, 96 shots on goal and 34 PIM in 45 contests overall. The 23-year-old winger should continue to provide solid supporting offense in a top-six role.