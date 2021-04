Fiala tallied a goal and an assist with three shots Saturday in a 6-3 victory over the Sharks.

Fiala parked himself in front of the San Jose net in the final minute of the second period and deposited Marcus Johansson's rebound to give the Wild a 4-0 lead. He later drew an assist on a Karill Kaprizov power-play tally. Fiala will take a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Wednesday's clash with St. Louis.