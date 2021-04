Fiala scored a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Fiala earned the secondary helper on Kirill Kaprizov's power-play goal in the first period. The 24-year-old Fiala then scored at even strength in the third to extend the Wild's lead to 4-2. The Swiss winger has 15 tallies, 28 points, 127 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 37 PIM through 40 contests this year.