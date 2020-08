Fiala tallied a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Fiala struck 2:50 into the contest, and the Wild never looked back. The winger struggled during the first month of the season, but from Nov. 1, he posted 23 goals and 30 assists in 56 games. Fiala seems poised to repeat that level of production during the Wild's playoff run as a top-line player with a large role on the power play.