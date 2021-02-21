Fiala scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Fiala scored the second and third goals of the game for the Wild, the latter coming on a power play. He could have taken a shot for a hat trick in the third period, but instead dropped a pass back to Ryan Hartman, who set up Joel Eriksson Ek on the fifth goal. Fiala has four points in his last two outings -- he's beginning to resemble the player who burst to life late last season. The winger has six goals, one helper, 41 shots on net and 27 PIM in 11 contests so far.