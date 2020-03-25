Wild's Kevin Fiala: Pacing Wild
Fiala has posted 23 goals and 31 assists through 64 games this season.
Fiala surged to 15 points in his last 10 games before play in the NHL was halted. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a career-year to date, posting career-highs in assists and points (54), and he currently sits atop the roster leading the team in points this campaign. Fiala's play had finally started to match his lofty expectations that the team had for him since he was acquired at the trade deadline last year for Nashville. If the youngster can keep his confidence on a consistent basis going forward, he'll likely continue to pace the Wild and warrant serious fantasy potential.
