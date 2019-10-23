Wild's Kevin Fiala: Placed on injured reserve
Fiala (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Fiala will for sure miss the next two games after his placement on IR, though the team has yet to provide a specific recovery timeline. It's been a rough start to the year for the winger, as he has just one assist in seven games and is still looking to open his goal account. Depending on the healthy of Jordan Greenway (upper body), the Wild could be forced to promote a player from the minors prior to Thursday's clash with Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.