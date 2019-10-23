Fiala (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fiala will for sure miss the next two games after his placement on IR, though the team has yet to provide a specific recovery timeline. It's been a rough start to the year for the winger, as he has just one assist in seven games and is still looking to open his goal account. Depending on the healthy of Jordan Greenway (upper body), the Wild could be forced to promote a player from the minors prior to Thursday's clash with Nashville.