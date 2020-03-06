Fiala notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

While Fiala's multi-point streak ended at five games, the single helper put him at five goals and seven assists in his last six outings. It's been a tremendous surge for the 23-year-old winger, who is up to 52 points (21 goals, 31 helpers), 164 shots and a plus-4 rating through 62 contests.