Wild's Kevin Fiala: Point streak at six games
Fiala notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
While Fiala's multi-point streak ended at five games, the single helper put him at five goals and seven assists in his last six outings. It's been a tremendous surge for the 23-year-old winger, who is up to 52 points (21 goals, 31 helpers), 164 shots and a plus-4 rating through 62 contests.
