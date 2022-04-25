Fiala scored a goal on seven shots, dished a power-play assist and added four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

In addition to extending his point streak to 10 games, Fiala has racked up multiple points in each of his last five outings. Over the whole streak, he has 10 goals, 13 assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-11 rating. The winger has elevated his game excellently in April, and he's up to 33 goals, 84 points, 259 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 79 contests overall.