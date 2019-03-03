Wild's Kevin Fiala: Pointless for new club
Fiala has no points and five shots while averaging 17:18 of ice time since being traded from Nashville.
Fiala was sent to Minnesota in exchange for Mikael Granlund, and had racked up 32 points in 64 games for the Predators. The 22-year-old has averaged 2:26 of power-play ice time for the Wild, so a breakout could be possible in the near future.
