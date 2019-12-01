Fiala scored a power-play goal and added an assist to go with a game-high eight shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas.

Fiala opened the scoring in the second period with his first power-play goal of the year, then assisted on Zach Parise's game-tying goal with 2:30 left in regulation. After a slow start to the season, Fiala has come on of late with points in five straight games (two goals, four assists) and he's racked up eight shots in two of those performances. The 23-year-old has six goals and 14 points in 22 games on the season.