Fiala had a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

Seven of Fiala's 27 points this season have come on the power play. The 23-year-old winger has added 92 shots on goal, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests. At his current pace, he's got a chance to return to the 40-point mark he fell just shy of last year.