Fiala scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Fiala potted goals No. 25 and 26 on the season 6:39 apart in the second period to stretch Minnesota's lead from 1-0 to 3-0. He also had three shots on goal, giving Fiala 17 in his last four games. Fiala has been a key part of the deep Wild offense in what has been a career-best season for the 25-year-old winger.