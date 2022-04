Fiala had two goals -- one shorthanded -- an assist and five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Fiala scored the only goal for either team in the first, then reestablished Minnesota's one-goal lead by converting on a shorthanded breakaway in the second. It was Fiala's fifth two-goal performance of the season and second in as many games. He added an assist on Frederick Gaudreau's overtime winner, giving each Wild forward a three-point night.