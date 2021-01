Fiala has no points and 13 shots while averaging 20:01 of ice time through two games this season.

Coming off a career-highs in goals (23), assists (31) and points (54) last season, it's a bit concerning to see Fiala get off to a slow start this campaign. Coach Dean Evason clearly has confidence in the 24-year-old, as Fiala as averaged 5:41 of power-play time this season. Expect the points to start flowing as Fiala continues to see time in a top-six role and on the team's top power-play unit.