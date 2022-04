Fiala scored a goal on four shots and added three assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Fiala's line with Frederick Gaudreau and Matthew Boldy combined for nine points in the contest. The 25-year-old Fiala led the way with his four-point effort, which extended his point streak to six contests (six goals, six helpers). The winger has put together a career year with 29 tallies, 73 points, 241 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 75 appearances.