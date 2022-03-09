Fiala scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Fiala took only two shots, but both of them eluded beleaguered Rangers backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev. His first goal broke a 2-2 tie in the second period and stood up as the game-winner; Fiala finished off a pretty passing play after extensive zone time tired out New York's penalty killers. The winger added an insurance tally in the third with a short-side backhand that Georgiev would want back. Fiala has seven points in his last four games and reached the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season with this effort.