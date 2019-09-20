Wild's Kevin Fiala: Ready to join team
Fiala's immigration paperwork has gone through, which clears the way for him to join the team Saturday.
Fiala will certainly be a little behind having missed nearly two weeks of training camp, but that shouldn't stop him from being ready to go Opening Night versus Nashville on Oct. 3. The winger notched seven points in 19 games with the Wild last season and should be in contention to challenge for the 40-point mark again in 2019-20.
