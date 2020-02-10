Fiala potted a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Fiala added six shots on goal in the contest. The winger has seven points and 20 shots in his last four games, which has seen him start to earn top-line minutes. The 23-year-old's hot run has him up to 35 points and 117 shots through 50 contests overall this year.