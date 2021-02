Fiala scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Fiala buried a rebound generated by a Mats Zuccarello shot in the first period. That put the Wild ahead 2-0 at the time, and Fiala's goal stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old winger is up to four tallies, 36 shots and 27 PIM in 10 appearances. He's not setting up his teammates much yet, but that should eventually correct itself as he works in a top-six role.