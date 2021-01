Fiala (undisclosed), as expected, practiced with the team Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

While the Wild were bounced in the opening round of the 2020 postseason, Fiala ended the campaign on a hot streak with 17 goals and 13 helpers in his final 22 games of the year including the playoffs. The Swiss winger will look to carry that into the upcoming season and will no doubt be tasked with increased responsibilities on the power play with Mats Zuccarello (arm) sidelined.