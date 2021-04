Fiala notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala had the secondary helper on Kirill Kaprizov's equalizer in the third period. During a five-game point streak, Fiala has a goal and five helpers. The 24-year-old winger's surge has him up to 20 points, 99 shots, 35 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 33 contests. He's worth a look in both DFS and season-long fantasy formats while he's hot.