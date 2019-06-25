Fiala received a qualifying offer from the Wild on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as the Wild acquired Fiala at the trade deadline last season with the obvious intention of holding onto him. Given Fiala's up-and-down career thus far -- 48 goals, 56 assists in 223 games -- it will be interesting to see what kind of agreement Minnesota will come to with the talented winger.

