Wild's Kevin Fiala: Scores twice in loss
Fiala scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Fiala's two goals in the second put the Wild on even terms entering the final 20 minutes, but the visitors lost 5-3 after conceding twice in the third. Through 29 games, the 23-year-old forward has eight goals and 11 assists in 29 games.
