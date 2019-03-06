Fiala scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Fiala was a force all night long, playing against his former club for the first time since being traded. One of his two goals came in the latter stages of the third period to force overtime. He's now up to 34 points in 68 games this season, but Tuesday's performance also included a game-high four giveaways.