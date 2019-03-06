Wild's Kevin Fiala: Scores twice versus former team
Fiala scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.
Fiala was a force all night long, playing against his former club for the first time since being traded. One of his two goals came in the latter stages of the third period to force overtime. He's now up to 34 points in 68 games this season, but Tuesday's performance also included a game-high four giveaways.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...