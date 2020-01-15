Wild's Kevin Fiala: Secures helper Tuesday
Fiala had an even-strength assist while skating in 14:06 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
The 23-year-old has grown into a nice role with the Wild, as he's racked up six points and skated in 1:52 of average power-play time in his past 10 contests. Fiala now sits fourth on the team in points (26) and second on the team in assists (17) through 41 games this season.
