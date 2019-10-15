Fiala will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's road clash against Toronto, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnetreports.

Sometimes a little dose of reality can get players going, and in this case, coach Bruce Boudreau elected to deploy that strategy with one of his skilled players. Fiala has been almost invisible through the first five games this season, collecting just one assist and seven shots despite averaging 2:52 of power-play time. The Wild will hope this will spark a turnaround for the 23-year-old going forward, and in Fiala's stead, Gerald Mayhew is expected to make his NHL debut.