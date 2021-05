Fiala (rest) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fiala is one of five Wild skaters to sit out Thursday's contest. The 24-year-old recently missed a game with a lower-body injury, but he should be good to go once the Wild's playoff run begins. Fiala will end the regular season with 20 goals and 40 points in 50 outings.