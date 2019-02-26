Wild's Kevin Fiala: Set to make debut with new club
Fiala is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's road clash against Winnipeg, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.
Fiala was sent to Minnesota in exchange for Mikael Granlund, and will take his spot on the first power-play unit. The 22-year-old is expect to take on a top-six role, and is currently expected to play with Luke Kunin and Zach Parise on the second line. The Swiss-born product will get every opportunity for the Wild to improve his 32 points in 62 games.
