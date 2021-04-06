Fiala scored a power-play goal on six shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

Fiala made things interesting when he buried a snap shot from the slot to pull Minnesota to within 5-4 with 35 seconds left in the third period. The goal, his 11th of the year, extended Fiala's point streak to six games (two goals, five assists). The 24-year-old would be trending toward a second consecutive 20-goal campaign were it not for the shortened schedule.