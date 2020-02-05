Wild's Kevin Fiala: Snipes pair of goals
Fiala scored twice -- once on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Fiala entered Tuesday on an eight-game goal drought, but he made up for lost time in the second period. The winger now has 11 tallies and 30 points in 47 games this season. It's the third consecutive year he's reached that level of production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.