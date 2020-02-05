Play

Fiala scored twice -- once on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Fiala entered Tuesday on an eight-game goal drought, but he made up for lost time in the second period. The winger now has 11 tallies and 30 points in 47 games this season. It's the third consecutive year he's reached that level of production.

