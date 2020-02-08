Wild's Kevin Fiala: Stays hot with helper
Fiala recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Fiala has accumulated five points and 14 shots in his last three games. The 23-year-old now has 33 points (12 tallies, 21 helpers) through 49 contests this season. He's added 111 shots and 36 PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.