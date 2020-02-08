Play

Fiala recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Fiala has accumulated five points and 14 shots in his last three games. The 23-year-old now has 33 points (12 tallies, 21 helpers) through 49 contests this season. He's added 111 shots and 36 PIM.

