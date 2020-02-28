Play

Fiala scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Fiala has nine goals and 17 points in his last 12 games. It remains to be seen whether this is just a hot stretch or the beginning of a true breakout for the 11th overall pick from the 2014 draft, but fantasy owners can continue to lean on Fiala in the short term either way.

