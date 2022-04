Fiala scored twice in Thursday's 6-3 victory over Vancouver.

Fiala opened the scoring in the second period, burying a feed from Frederick Gaudreau on an odd-man rush. He'd go on to score the eventual game-winner in the third, skating around the Vancouver defense before firing a wrist shot by Thatcher Demko. Fiala extended his point streak to eight games, with nine goals and 16 points over that span. The 25-year-old sniper now has 32 goals and 77 points on the season, both career highs.