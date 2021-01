Fiala scored a goal on his lone shot and had 15 PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over Los Angeles.

Fiala found the back of the net for the third time in the last four games, but the bigger story was his ugly hit on the Kings' Matt Roy in the second period that netted Fiala a 5-minute boarding major and a 10-minute misconduct. The 24-year-old could be facing a suspension so fantasy managers should be monitoring the situation in the days ahead.