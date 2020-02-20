Wild's Kevin Fiala: Strikes quickly Wednesday
Fiala scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.
Fiala scored just 1:03 into the first period, tallying on an odd-man rush. The 23-year-old winger has racked up six goals and five helpers in his last nine games. For the year, he's at 15 markers, 39 points and 132 shots in 54 contests. The recent hot run should earn Fiala some attention from fantasy owners.
