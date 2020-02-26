Fiala scored the game-winning goal and set up another while adding two PIM and two hits in a 5-4 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Fiala's goal midway through the third period gave the Wild a 5-3 lead after Columbus nearly rallied from 4-1 down. He also set up Eric Staal's goal that opened the scoring 94 seconds into the game. Fiala has enjoyed a splendid month of February, racking up eight goals and six assists in 12 games. Five of those outings have been multi-point performances and Fiala now has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games.